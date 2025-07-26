Liquor litter: Chamundi Hill under strict Police watch

July 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police have launched a special operation to curb hooliganism and alcohol consumption at the sacred Chamundi Hill following complaints of misbehaviour and littering.

The action comes in the wake of reports in Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra that exposed heaps of empty liquor bottles recovered during a recent cleanliness drive by Yuva Brigade volunteers. The reports warned that the revered Hill was fast turning into a hotspot for drinking and disorderly conduct.

The crackdown, led by Krishnaraja Police Station Inspector D.P. Dhanaraj, PSI Pooja and Chamundi Commando units, covered key stretches including Thavarekatte and the Chamundi Hill Road.

Vehicles heading uphill were thoroughly inspected, with offenders flouting traffic rules or disturbing public peace receiving stern warnings.

Police teams also raided local shops and fined individuals for smoking in prohibited areas.

“We have been carrying out checks for the past three days. Every vehicle is inspected, and those found indulging in unruly behaviour are questioned,” Inspector Dhanaraj told Star of Mysore.

He added that birthday celebrants, couples and groups loitering suspiciously are being questioned, and fines have already been imposed. “The operation will continue,” he confirmed.