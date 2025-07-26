Rallies, tributes mark Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city marked ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ this morning with bike rallies, processions and stage programmes, commemorating India’s 1999 victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. The events paid homage to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to reclaim strategic mountain heights in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bike rally

The Mysuru District Unit of All Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Association, in association with the Rotary Club of Mysore Heritage, organised a bike rally that began at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole Circle) on JLB Road.

The rally was flagged off by MLC C.N. Manjegowda and former MLA M.K. Somashekar, following the garlanding of the Field Marshal’s statue. The rally passed through the city’s main thoroughfares and culminated at Jaganmohan Palace, where a stage programme was held.

Speakers recalled the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers and described the day as a reminder of national strength, resilience, and unity. They said ‘Operation Vijay’ remains a symbol of patriotism and the indomitable spirit of the armed forces.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Senior KAS Officer C.L. Anand who is also an ex-serviceman Association President K.P. Diwakar, General Secretary S. Nataraju, Rotary Club of Mysore Heritage President M.S. Raju, Rotarian Balasubramanya and others were present.

MEM’s tribute and protest

The Mysore Ex-Servicemen Movement (MEM) marked the day with tributes to martyred soldiers while also registering a protest seeking better healthcare facilities for veterans and their families in multi-speciality hospitals. Members from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts assembled at Town Hall at 8 am and took out a procession to Gandhi Square, where tributes were paid to Kargil martyrs.

Later, they staged a symbolic protest at Town Hall, wearing black armbands to press their demand for specialised healthcare under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

MEM President Prince Anthony, office-bearers Vivekananda Naidu, Kishore Kadam, Ramnarayan, Yoganna, Sridhar and others were present.

Naval Veterans Association

The city’s Naval Veterans Association observed the day at its office in Kuvempunagar. Surendra Singh, CPO (Tel) of No. 3 MCC Naval Unit, Manasagangothri, who has trained more than 500 NCC Naval cadets during his tenure as Chief Instructor, was felicitated.

Association President Gajanan T. Bhat, Vice-President Uthappa, veterans B.S. Chandrakumar and Syed Tajuddin Hydari, Veera Naariyara Sangha President Rajani, Mythili Balaji, Pradeep Raj, Vishruth and Raghunandan were present.

Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala

At Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala School, the programme featured an emotional tribute to the martyrs. The event began with a Guard of Honour and a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by the patriotic song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’.

Mahadevi and Nagesha, parents of Martyr Sepoy N. Sundra, were honoured for their son’s supreme sacrifice. Chief Guest Colonel Ravi (Retd.) addressed the gathering, sharing experiences from the war and inspiring students with messages of patriotism and duty.

The programme also included the song ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan Aabad Rahe Tu’ and a talk on the day’s significance.

VVEI Hon. Secretary A. Vishwanatha urged students to draw inspiration from soldiers’ sacrifice and uphold ideals of unity, courage and patriotism.

President R. Vasudev Bhat, Principal S.A. Veena, staff and students were present. Several other events and commemorations were held across Mysuru to mark ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas.’