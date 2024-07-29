Yuva Brigade holds Kargil Victory Marathon

July 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, members of Yuva Brigade held a 4K marathon in city yesterday.

The marathon, with the theme ‘Target PoK,’ was flagged off in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate in the presence of Marigowda, the father of martyred soldier Hemchand, Ex-Serviceman Subedar Rajendra Bastin and Dr. Chandrashekar.

The marathon, in which over 300 people took part, passed through Gandhi Square, Dufferin Clock Tower, D. Devaraj Urs Road, N.S. Road, Gun House Circle and Hardinge Circle, covering a distance of 4 km.

Speaking on the occasion, Yuva Brigade leader Chandrashekar explained about the Kargil war victory and wished that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) soon becomes a part of India, to which every Indian is looking forward.

Yuva Brigade office-bearers Nitin, Sagar, Ramanujam, Rudresh, Prashanth, Sunad, Shyam, Ningaraj, Narayan, Jayaram, Tejas, Subramanya and others were present.

Celebration by BJP Yuva Morcha

As part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration, City BJP Yuva Morcha members, who assembled at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle on JLB Road yesterday, paid tributes to the soldiers who were killed in Kargil war. Ex-Servicemen were felicitated on the occasion.

City BJP President L. Nagendra felicitated the retired soldiers. He said, “Pakistani soldiers used to fire at Indian soldiers hiding atop Kargil Mountains. Our soldiers braving extreme conditions fought against the Pak soldiers and were successful in defeating them. Hundreds of our soldiers were killed in the war which was fought over two months.”

Ex-Servicemen H.S. Ravindra Kumar, Nataraj, Balakrishna, C. Manjunath, Krishnamurthy, R.L. Kumar, Shantappa, R. Mohan, Neelkant Kumar Shetty, K. Raju, Kiran Kumar, Somaiah, Kariyappa, S. Shivakumar, R. Nagabhushan, Kantharaju, Jagadish, Chandrashekar, Lingaraju, K.V. Mahesh, Chandrakumar, Jayanna, Virupakshappa, M.V. Kumar, C.P. Raju, Mahadeva Swamy, G.N. Ratnakar Nayak, H.B. Umesh, T.P. Chengappa, K.P. Diwakar, Prabhakar Rao Shinde, Siddaiah Hiremath and Jaishankar were felicitated.

The statue of Field Marshal Cariappa was garlanded on the occasion. Later, the BJP activists took out a torch light parade from the Circle and raised slogans like Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.

City BJP Yuva Morcha President Rakesh Gowda, State Minority Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas, City Vice-President Jogi Manju and others were present.