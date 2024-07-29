MP Yaduveer Wadiyar feted
MP Yaduveer Wadiyar feted

July 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The newly elected Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was felicitated under Pragathi-Ujwal Bharat concept, at a programme jointly organised by Vision Team of Mysuru, Mysore HR Forum and Edin Bridge Foundation, at Vijnana Bhavan in city on Sunday.

After receiving the felicitation, Yaduveer said, ever since he was elected, he has been receiving honours on behalf of the people, keeping the promise he had made during the campaign.

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Prof. K.S. Rangappa, who presided said, “The Maharajas of Mysore have contributed to Indian culture and the UoM that was founded by the Maharajas, stands testimony to their encouragement for education. During my tenure as VC, I have made efforts towards taking the institutions founded by the Maharajas to further height.”

Heaping praises, Prof. Rangappa said, “we are blessed to have elected a personality like Yaduveer to the Parliament. We have seen several evil minded politicians, but with the election of Yaduveer, good time has begun.”

Historian Dharmendra Kumar recalled the contributions of Wadiyars to the democratic system in the country. President of Maharaja Institute of Technology (MIT) Dr. S. Murali, industrialist Harish Shenoy, entrepreneur Theertha S. Swamy, Convener of Vision Team Hema Nandish, Forum’s B.M. Gowtham and President of Mallige Seva Trust Gopalraje Urs were present.

