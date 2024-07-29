Kaviya Nodi Kavithe Keli, a hit among music buffs

July 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Kaviya Nodi Kavithe Keli’ programme, organised at Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT) auditorium at Visveshwaranagar in city yesterday, served a perfect blend of poetry and music.

The musical programme conceived under the unique concept, by Mysuru district unit of Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, saw renowned poets Dr. H.S. Venkatesha Murthy, B.R. Lakshmana Rao and Jayappa Honnali reciting their poetries and singing them alongside popular singers namely Karnataka Sugama Sangeeta Parishat President Y.K. Muddukrishna, ‘Jogi’ Suneeta, Mangala Ravi, Nithin Raja Ram Shastry, Prof. A.D. Srinivas, David Prabhanjali, Rajesh Padiyar, Purushotham, Hamsini, Divya Sachidananda and Amulya. They were accompanied by Purushotham on Vadya, Ganesh Bhat on keyboard, Raghunath on tabla and Gurudatta on rhythm pads.

Singer Hamsini mellifluously rendered Amma Naanu Devaraane Benne Kaddillamma, a poem by Dr. Venkatesha Murthy. Prior to that, Murthy who addressed the audience, said that light music, which was earlier restricted for entertainment, has evolved as a form of art.

Explaining about the poem Amma Naanu Devaraane Benne Kaddillama, Murthy said “It’s common to swear on God, but here the God himself is swearing, where one can see Lord Krishna himself speaking, a miracle that forms the crux of the poetry, which was penned 40 years ago.”

Singer Nithin Raja Ram Shastry rendered the song ‘Irabeku Iruvanthe Thoredu Saavira Chinte,’ penned by Murthy again. Murthy said, it was written two years ago and 65 lakh people have heard it on YouTube.

Singer Divya rendered Amma Ninna Edeyaladalli Gaalakke Sikka Meenu, Midukaduthiruve Naanu,’ a poetry by Lakshman Rao. Prior to the rendition of the song, Rao said, there is a mention of both Mother and Mother Earth in the poetry, the fame of which has even reached Kannadigas in the country and also those staying abroad. Both this song and Amma Naanu Devaraane… are in Khamach raga, that forms another highlight, Rao added.

Earlier, District President of Sugama Sangeetha Parishat Nagaraj V. Bairy said, light music is a desi art form, which is the identity of Kannada.

“The Parishat is working towards developing this particular art form further and have hosted several programmes to kindle interest among youths about this art form. Beginning next year, four programmes will be organised every year,” he added.

Music patron Sreekanta Jois said, the event was incredibly well-attended, with the hall packed to capacity.

The audience remained enthralled until the very end and the sumptuous food added to the delight.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mysore District Sugama Sangeetha Parishat President Nagaraja Bairy and all the organisers who collaborated with him, to make this programme a resounding success,” Sreekanta Jois added.

Music Varsity flayed for exam mess

President of Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, Y.K. Muddukrishna came down heavily on Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, for not providing answer booklet for the students who appeared for exams, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Venting his anguish, Muddukrishna said, “The students appearing for the exams were not even provided white sheets, which I condemn strongly. I have been writing to the Music Varsity for the past several years, seeking to entrust the task of preparing the syllabus related to music and also to revise the same, to a senior artiste like me, but in vain.”

The present Government, including the Minister, lacks any interest towards promoting art, culture and literature. Even in the matter of releasing aid to associations and organisations, there is a reluctance among the authorities, rued Muddukrishna.

Sugama Sangeetha Parishat has organised 10 conferences so far and the State-level conference will be organised in Mysuru city in 2025, said Muddukrishna.