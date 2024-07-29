HDK suffers nosebleed; rushed to hospital, discharged
News

HDK suffers nosebleed; rushed to hospital, discharged

July 29, 2024

Bengaluru: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy suffered a nosebleed while addressing the media about the BJP-JD(S) padayatra yesterday. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Minister’s nose started bleeding in the middle of his address to the media. Footage from the spot showed his shirt smeared with blood. The Union Minister for Heavy Industries was allowed to go home after treatment.

Speaking to media persons  after being discharged from the hospital and returning to his residence, Kumaraswamy said “I have undergone heart valve replacement surgery thrice and I take blood thinner medication to prevent clotting. It is  common for me to experience nose bleeding when I am under stress and do not get enough rest. The doctors have advised me to reduce my workload.”

He assured that there was no need for anyone to worry and also requested his party workers and supporters to remain calm. “As long as I have your good wishes, God’s grace and my parents’ blessings, there is no danger,” the Union Minister said.

“The people have sent me to Delhi with their trust. I will not betray that trust. This is just a temporary issue. No one needs to worry. I need to take some rest,” he said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching