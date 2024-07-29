HDK suffers nosebleed; rushed to hospital, discharged

July 29, 2024

Bengaluru: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy suffered a nosebleed while addressing the media about the BJP-JD(S) padayatra yesterday. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Minister’s nose started bleeding in the middle of his address to the media. Footage from the spot showed his shirt smeared with blood. The Union Minister for Heavy Industries was allowed to go home after treatment.

Speaking to media persons after being discharged from the hospital and returning to his residence, Kumaraswamy said “I have undergone heart valve replacement surgery thrice and I take blood thinner medication to prevent clotting. It is common for me to experience nose bleeding when I am under stress and do not get enough rest. The doctors have advised me to reduce my workload.”

He assured that there was no need for anyone to worry and also requested his party workers and supporters to remain calm. “As long as I have your good wishes, God’s grace and my parents’ blessings, there is no danger,” the Union Minister said.

“The people have sent me to Delhi with their trust. I will not betray that trust. This is just a temporary issue. No one needs to worry. I need to take some rest,” he said.