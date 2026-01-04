Farmers allege official apathy in getting their works done

January 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Farmer leaders, who attended a meeting convened by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana with Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy at the ZP Hall here yesterday, aired their disappointment over the style of functioning of officials and staff and rampant corruption at the Tahsildar Office.

During the meeting, the farmer leaders alleged that the Tahsildar and staff at Hunsur and H.D. Kote Tahsildar offices were treating farmers with disdain and were demanding money for getting works done.

Maintaining that the real estate mafia has been conspiring to buy land from farmers at low prices with the help of officials, they urged the district administration to put a break to the real estate mafia plans. Highlighting that farmers were facing difficulties in moving from one land to the other because there are no walk-paths, the farmer leaders’ many petitions regarding encroachment of walk-paths were pending in Courts. Accusing the Hunsur Tahsildar of demanding bribes, they alleged that the works of only those who pay bribes were going on faster.

Periyapatna taluk farmers raised the issue of elephant menace in the taluk. Noting that people living in forest borders were scared of elephant attacks, they demanded immediate creation of robust barriers of railway lines (or rail barricades) to combat man-wild elephant conflicts along forest borders.

KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana alleged that ‘Podi Durasti’ works are not going on in taluks. Noting that officials are not paying timely compensation to farmers who had lost crops to wild animals, Lakshmana also complained that some officials were cheating farmers during tobacco auction process at auction centres. He also urged the authorities to prevent harassment of farmers by micro-finance companies and ensure that farmers get their appropriate crop Insurance money from insurance companies.

Responding to farmer leaders, DC Reddy said he would personally visit Hunsur and H.D. Kote Taluk Offices as farmers have levelled allegations of corruption. A ‘Podi Durasti’ campaign has been launched for the benefit of farmers, he added.

Lakshmana presented a memorandum on the problems faced by farmers in the district concerning various issues, to the DC. He sought the district administration to address the issues and thus come to the aid of farmers.