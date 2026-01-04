RPF-GRP recover passenger property worth Rs. 18 lakh

January 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mysuru, displayed exemplary alertness by swiftly recovering a passenger’s missing bag containing valuables worth over Rs. 15.21 lakh from Train No. 16021 (Chennai to Mysuru).

Acting promptly on a Rail Madad complaint, RPF personnel tracked the train at Ashokapuram Railway Station and conducted a systematic search of the train, coach by coach, leading to the safe recovery of the bag.

The recovered property included gold ornaments, electronic gadgets, passports and important documents, all of which were handed over intact to the passenger after due verification in the presence of RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials. The passenger appreciated the prompt action, which prevented a major personal and financial loss.

In a separate incident, the RPF and GRP, Mysuru, successfully detected a theft case involving passenger property worth Rs. 3 lakh at Mysuru Railway Station, aided by CCTV surveillance.

Acting on information received, the joint RPF-GRP team analysed CCTV footage, identified the culprits and apprehended them, leading to the recovery of the entire stolen property.

The timely and coordinated action of the RPF and GRP in both cases was widely appreciated and reinforced passenger confidence in Railway security and surveillance systems.