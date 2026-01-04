Ballari group clash | Suspended Ballari SP did not attempt suicide: Senior cops

January 4, 2026

Two private gunmen of MLA Nara Bharath Reddy’s close aide arrested; another FIR filed in relation to the death of Congress worker due to gunshot injuries

Tumakuru/Ballari: IPS officer Pavan Nejjur, who was initially believed to have attempted suicide at his friend’s farm house in Tumakuru district, by consuming an overdose of tablets, is dismissed as a rumour.

According to the senior IPS officers, who called on Nejjur, the latter was mentally depressed, following his suspension, within a few hours of taking charge as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ballari, after the clashes broke out over tying the banner near the house of Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy, about an event related to the unveiling of Maharshi Valmiki’s bust on Thursday, in which one person was killed in gun shot. Nejjur, had moved to his friend’s farm house in Bargur in Tumakuru for rest. As some health complications were noticed, he was later taken to a hospital and treated. Following his discharge, he went to Bengaluru.

Nejjur, who had served for 11 years in a non-executive post, had been transferred to an executive post as SP of Ballari, it is said.

Two gunmen arrested

Meanwhile, Brucepet Police in Ballari, who are investigating into the death of Congress party worker Rajashekar Reddy, during the clashes, have arrested two private gunmen of Satish Reddy, a close aide of Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurucharan Singh and Baljit Singh.

FIR against MLA

Apart from four First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by the Brucepet Police, with regard to the case, a fresh FIR has been filed against MLA Bharath Reddy and others, taking the total number of FIRs filed in the case to five.

Following a complaint by Janardhan Reddy and BJP worker Nagaraj, a FIR has been filed against Bharath Reddy, his close aides Satish Reddy and Chanal Shekar, his uncle Nara Prathap Reddy, his father former MLA Nara Sooryanarayan Reddy.

Additional SP Ravikumar, who received the complaint, filed the FIR, it is said.