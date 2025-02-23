Children’s wing at City Central Library makes learning joyful

February 23, 2025

Parents can visit the library at People’s Park in Nazarbad to teach kids with the help of books

Mysuru: The City Central Library at People’s Park in Nazarbad has become a perfect pastime spot for kids, offering not just food for thought but also a delightful learning experience.

The Children’s Wing at the library is equipped with attractive facilities designed to engage young visitors and make learning enjoyable. It also provides an ideal environment for avid young readers to quench their thirst for knowledge.

The wing caters to children in pre-KG, LKG, and UKG grades, offering educational resources on math tables and moral stories.

Upon entering the library, the vibrant Children’s Wing immediately captures attention with its colourful interiors featuring child-friendly chairs, tables, mats, and a wide array of storybooks. Educational materials on numbers, days of the week, months, animals, birds, flowers, and fruits are also available, making it a comprehensive learning space.

From 8.30 am to 8.00 pm

Parents can bring their children to the exclusive wing from 8.30 am to 8.00 pm, except on Mondays, the second Tuesday, the fourth Saturday, and general holidays. The facility not only focuses on children’s learning but also supports parents in teaching their kids, creating a well-rounded experience.

The Children’s Wing is staffed with a female teacher and a helper who ensure a conducive learning atmosphere while also attending to the children’s well-being.

Deputy Director of Libraries Department B. Manjunath said that parents are encouraged to bring their children to the library, which is equipped with a wealth of learning materials to fulfil the purpose of the Children’s Wing.

The library sees a greater number of homemakers and children on weekends, with about 10 to 15 children visiting during that time.

Parking space misused!

The parking area adjacent to the road in front of the City Central Library at People’s Park, which leads to the Government Guest House, is being encroached upon by private goods vehicle operators.

A nearby LPG agency is reportedly misusing the space by parking its lorries and goods autorickshaws, depriving library visitors of designated parking spots. The loading and unloading of goods in the area further aggravate the issue. Regular library visitors are urging the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Traffic Police to address the matter promptly.