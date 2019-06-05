Chorus grows for naming Mysore Airport after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar

Mysuru: The chorus grew for naming Mysore Airport at Mandakalli in the name of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, with District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) joining the MLAs of the old Mysuru region and the MP in declaring that they would all urge the Central Government for the name change.

GTD was reacting to the suggestion of Prof. P.V. Nanjaraja Urs (retired Professor at Maharaja’s College) during the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at the Kalamandira here yesterday, said that including MPs Sreenivasa Prasad, Pratap Simha, Sumalatha Ambarish and the Legislators, all would urge the Central Government to consider the proposal of renaming the Mysore Airport after Nalwadi.

There will also be efforts made to see that the portraits of Chamaraja Wadiyar X who was the first to introduce the Representative Assembly in the country and Nalwadi Krisharaja Wadiyar who laid stress on social justice, be put up both at Vidhana Sabha and in the Vidhana Parishat.

The State Government has organised the celebrations in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya. He also had to attend the JD(S) Legislature Party’s meeting in the evening. Along with this, there was also a plan to call for a meeting of all the Vice-Chancellors. However, in order to participate in Nalwadi’s birth anniversary celebrations the VCs meeting had been postponed, said GTD.

MLA L. Nagendra said that it was very appropriate to name the Airport in the name of Nalwadi, as his contributions to the State and city was immeasurable. However, it is very sad that in spite of what the Wadiyar dynasty has contributed, still the iconic Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings are lying in a state of neglect.

He said that he along with the heritage lovers and experts of the city was ready to fight for the cause of these two buildings and preserve them as heritage structures. Besides, he also said that it was a good thought to rename the airport after the benevolent ruler and he would also support the cause.

Kalamandira was packed with school and college students. Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Zilla Panchayat President Parimala Shyam, Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, Member Mangala Somashekar, DC Abhiram G. Sankar and others were present.

MLA Ramdas urges PM to rename Airport: Meanwhile, MLA S. A. Ramdas said that he has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister and MP Pratap Simha urging them to rename the Mysore Airport as Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Airport because of his huge contributions to the State.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of Nalwadi organised by Chamundipuram’s Anvashena Trust here yesterday and said that a letter had also been written to the Centre to bring out a stamp in the name of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar as his birth centenary year is being celebrated this year. A form from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) regarding this has already reached Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, he added. Trust President Dr. M.G.R. Urs urged the MLA to see that the Mysuru-New Delhi train is also named after Nalwadi. On the occasion, a few Corporators were honoured.

Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, Trust Vice-President Lingaraja Urs, Organising Secretary Amarnath Raje Urs, and others were present.

Action plan for Disneyland at KRS

Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh addressing the media at the Mysore Palace premises yesterday during Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar birth anniversary celebrations in reply to a question on Disneyland coming up near KRS, said that the action plan is getting ready but it would be implemented in such a way that it would not damage KRS. Besides, experts’ opinion would also be taken before the implementation of the project, he added.

