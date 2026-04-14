Choultry land to serve as parking, income source

April 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The proposal to develop a parking facility behind the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry is aimed not only at easing traffic congestion but also at generating additional revenue. Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has already initiated a feasibility study to assess the site, determine vehicle capacity and fix the tender value.

Based on the report, the administration will decide whether to invite bids through newspaper advertisements or the e-procurement system. The contract will be awarded to the highest bidder, said Raghu, Executive Officer of the Choultry.

At present, a portion of the land under the Muzrai Department remains unused, while the inner premises of the Choultry are rented out for book stalls, exhibitions and other commercial activities.

Officials plan to convert the vacant two-and-a-half-acre land into a dedicated parking facility and lease it out, creating a steady revenue stream while addressing the acute parking shortage in the city’s core areas. Spread over eight acres, the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry has sufficient idle space that can be put to public use.