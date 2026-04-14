Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry land to ease parking woes

April 14, 2026

2.5-acre land to unclog core Mysuru city areas

Deputy Commissioner orders feasibility study

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city’s traffic congestion, especially in the Central Business District (CBD), could soon ease, with the District Administration planning to develop a new parking facility behind the historic Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road.

The proposed parking lot, covering about two-and-a-half acres, is expected to de-congest key commercial areas such as D. Devaraj Urs Road, Shivarampet, Krishna Vilas Road, Dhanvanthri Road and Vinoba Road, where motorists currently struggle to find parking spaces.

At present, the multi-level parking facility at Town Hall largely serves vehicles from Gandhi Square, Ashoka Road and Sri Harsha Road. It is also used by tourists visiting nearby tourist landmarks. However, roadside parking continues to remain a major issue, particularly along D.D. Urs Road, where shopkeepers often park vehicles throughout the day, leaving little space for customers.

Presence of ‘No Parking’ zones in areas such as Shivarampet, Vinoba Road and Krishna Vilas Road has added to commuters’ difficulties, resulting in haphazard parking & traffic snarls.

Feasibility study ordered

In view of the persistent problem, the administration has decided to utilise vacant land behind the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry to create a dedicated parking space.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has directed Raghu, Executive Officer of the Choultry under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Muzrai) Department, to conduct a detailed feasibility study.

The study will include the identification of the exact site, assessment of vehicle capacity and estimation of the tender value. Raghu has begun the survey and is expected to submit a report within a week, following which the tender process will be initiated.

Once completed, the facility is expected to significantly reduce congestion in the city’s core areas, providing relief to both residents and visitors while putting vacant land to effective use.