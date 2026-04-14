Ashokapuram roads glow…
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Ashokapuram roads glow…

April 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that the Constitution framed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has enabled every Indian to lead a dignified and quality life.

He was speaking after inaugurating street illumination works taken up by the Ashoka Youth Association along the stretch from Ballal Circle to Ashokapuram Park as part of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations yesterday.

Highlighting Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions, Yaduveer Wadiyar said that the Constitution has played a key role in improving the lives of citizens, strengthening sectors such as healthcare and education, and fostering unity in the country.

He lauded the Association for celebrating the Jayanti in a meaningful and grand manner, and called upon people to take part in the celebrations.

Earlier, Yaduveer and other dignitaries offered floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue.

Ashoka Youth Association President P.T. Krishna, Vice-President Gururaj, Secretary Satish, Chittanna of Golden City Builders and leaders Deepak Kumar, Pramod, Shashi, Gautham, Prajwal, Vikas, Pavan, Raghav, Sanjay, Manjunath, Ashok, Karthik, Gopi, Ramu and others were present during the programme.

Various cultural programmes have been organised at Ballal Circle from Apr. 15 to 17.

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