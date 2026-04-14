Grand procession marks Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 14, 2026

Helicopter showers flower petals on vehicle-mounted statue during Babasaheb’s 135th birth anniversary fete

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand and colourful procession marked the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of the Architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the city this morning.

Organised under the joint aegis of Ashokapuram youths and various local Associations, the procession drew thousands of participants and onlookers.

A major highlight was the showering of flower petals from a helicopter on a statue of Dr. Ambedkar mounted on a vehicle at Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle) in Krishnamurthypuram around 11.55 am.

Thousands of people, who took part in the grand procession to celebrate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, seen clicking photos of the helicopter showering flower petals on the statue of Babasaheb at Ashoka (Ballal) Circle in city this morning.

The helicopter hovered over the venue for a few minutes as the crowd cheered.

The circle was specially decorated with a ‘Pushpa Mantapa’ (flower platform), featuring miniature statues of Dr. Ambedkar, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Gautama Buddha, adding to the visual appeal.

Following the aerial tribute, the procession set off from Ashoka Circle and passed through RTO Circle, Ramaswamy Circle on JLB Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Basaveshwara Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, K.R. Circle, Albert Victor Road and Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle before culminating at Town Hall, where the statue of Dr. Ambedkar was garlanded.

Folk troupes, including Dollu Kunita and Nagari, accompanied the procession, while the Police maintained tight security throughout.

Official programmes

Earlier in the day, floral tributes were offered to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue at Town Hall as part of an official programme organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Social Welfare Department.

A separate procession, led by the District Administration, featuring a large portrait of Dr. Ambedkar and cultural troupes, proceeded from Town Hall to Kalamandira on Hunsur Road, where a day-long stage programme was held. Large crowds lined the streets to witness the procession.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. P. Shivaraju, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and other officials were present.

Inaugurating the stage programme at Kalamandira, Narasimharaja (NR) MLA Tanveer Sait stressed the importance of education in empowering people and integrating them into the mainstream.

“Dr. Ambedkar emphasised education, organisation and struggle as the path to progress. Education is key to achieving social, economic and academic equality,” he said, adding that Ambedkar Jayanti should be observed beyond a single day, with his ideals followed by every citizen.

MLA K. Harishgowda, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah & K. Shivakumar, and several other dignitaries attended the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. P. Shivaraju, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, MLA G.T. Devegowda, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, DCP K.S. Sundar Raj, ex-Mayor Purushotham and others seen after offering floral tributes to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall in city this morning, marking Dr. Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary celebrations, organised jointly by the Mysuru District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru City Corporation and the Social Welfare Department.

At BJP office

At the BJP office in Chamarajapuram, several party leaders paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President K.N. Subbanna, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, party leaders N.V. Phaneesh, E.C. Ningaraj Gowda, Mahadevaiah and others were present.

Meanwhile, Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated across the city by various organisations in different localities, marking the occasion with similar fervour.