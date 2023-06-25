Lip-smacking dishes, snacks up for grabs at Jackfruit Festival

June 25, 2023

Footfall of more than 10,000 on first day; two-day event will conclude tonight at 8

Mysore/Mysuru: Various competitions for children and culinary contests marked the second and closing day of the two-day Jackfruit Festival at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road here this morning.

The Festival is organised by the city’s Sahaja Samrudha in association with GIZ-Germany and Namma Farmers Market.

The Festival has been a huge success with more than 10,000 people visiting the venue on the first day yesterday, which was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra.

A woman preparing for a cooking contest at the venue.

The Festival features a variety of Jack fruits like ‘Hoo Malli’, ‘Divya’, ‘Byrasandra’, ‘Amrutbhoomi’, ‘Ambali’,’Ekadashi’, ‘Mallika’ etc.

Apart from the whole range of the fruit itself, a variety of food items and products made out of the fruit are on display and sale, which are tasty and lip-smacking.

This apart, saplings of different species of the fruit are for sale. Jackfruit growers and sellers from different parts of the state are taking part in the Festival, which concludes at 8 pm today.

Satish from Bengaluru wins first prize in fruit lifting

The speciality of this year’s Jackfruit Festival was the heavy Jackfruit Lifting Competition, which was held last evening.

The contest received good response as 22 men from different parts of the State took part in this curious competition, in which the competitors were required to lift a Jackfruit that weighed a whopping 21 kg, as many times in a set period.

Satish of Bengaluru bagged the first prize by lifting the Jackfruit a record number of 25 times in the specified period, while Mahesh of Belavadi in Mysuru came a close second by lifting the fruit 24 times and Preetam of Melukote in Mandya district bagged the third prize by lifting the Jackfruit 22 times.

The winners were distributed prizes after the contest.