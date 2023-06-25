As Robot fails, MCC pins hopes on ‘Super Sucker Machines’

June 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the failure of Bandicoot Robot to deliver on expected lines, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be soon having Super Sucker Machines to address Underground Drainage (UGD) related complaints efficiently.

Mayor Shivakumar said, “There are several UGD related complaints in city and with the addition of Super Sucker Machines, 80 percent of the complaints are expected to be addressed. These machines can completely remove the waste from manhole and clean the sewer line. The vehicles mounted with Super Sucker Machines are expected to arrive in city within 15 to 20 days, as announced in MCC budget recently to procure the machines on an emergency basis. The robotic machine brought earlier on a pilot basis failed to meet the expectations, hence we stopped at one machine itself.”

According to MCC Officials, UGD complaints are being received on a daily basis and measures are being taken to address them effectively. Two Super Sucker Machines are expected shortly and tenders have been already invited to procure them. These machines will be deployed along with jetting machines and robot.

Currently, the MCC has 13 jetting machines, five to six desilting machines and one robot to clean the manholes and facilitate free flow of sewage water in UGD line. Once the Super Sucker Machines are put into action, it is expected to remove the blockages speedily and effectively.

The advantage of Super Sucker Machine is, it can function even amid high pressure in the manhole. The hard contents in the UGD can be cut into pieces to facilitate free flow of drain water, a MCC Engineer told Star of Mysore.

The Bandicoot Robot was procured at a cost of Rs. 34 lakh to aid UGD workers. But the equipment proved to be a damp squib as we cannot obtain desired results. Now, the UGD related complaints are being attended with the help of the robot that is handled by one and transported by two others from one place to another, in a dedicated vehicle, the MCC Engineer added.