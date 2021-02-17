Sait meets S.R. Mahesh on alliance

February 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With exactly a week to go for the Mayoral polls and still no clear signs of continuing their ruling alliance, Congress MLA Tanveer Sait met JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh this morning at his Office near Ramavilas Road and held discussions for more than an hour.

Later speaking to press persons, Sait said that he was very much hopeful of continuing alliance. Pointing out that both the parties had promised citizens on ruling MCC together for the full term following MCC elections in 2018, Sait said that it is important at this critical juncture that all secular forces stay united to keep communal forces at bay.

Refusing to divulge much details about the Congress strategy for Mayoral polls, Sait said that all Corporators will be meeting this evening. He said KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar is scheduled to meet former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at Bengaluru tomorrow to discuss the alliance.

MLA S.R. Mahesh, who also spoke, said that JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and former CM Kumaraswamy called him yesterday and asked him to elicit opinion of the party Corporators on Mayoral polls.

Accordingly, a meeting of JD(S) Corporators and local leaders will be held tomorrow, during which the opinion of each Corporator will be elicited and forwarded to party top brass.