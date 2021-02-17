Mysuru Mayoral polls: Voting from 12 noon on Feb.24
News

Mysuru Mayoral polls: Voting from 12 noon on Feb.24

February 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government announcing the date for Mayoral polls, the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Revenue Division Dr. B.C. Prakash on Tuesday issued the notification on the schedule of Mysuru Mayoral polls to take place on Feb.24.

According to the notification, the polling process will commence with the filing of nomination papers from 8 am to 10 am on Feb. 24 at the MCC’s Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Hall. The voting process will commence at 12 noon, with the scrutiny of nomination papers, following which some time will be given for withdrawal of nominations. 

The voting, if necessary, will take place thereafter to elect the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Voting will take place only if more than one candidate remains in fray.

