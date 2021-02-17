Deputy CM condoles Niranjan Nikam’s death

February 17, 2021

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, has condoled the demise of Senior Journalist Niranjan Nikam.

In a condolence message, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that Nikam had served in Star of Mysore and Deccan Herald newspapers and had guided many young journalists. Having made his own mark in the field of Journalism, Nikam had written many reports that awakened Governments and officials on a number of social issues. He said that he has prayed the almighty to give strength to his family members to bear the loss.