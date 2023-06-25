Toilet plan near Ramaswamy Circle goes in vain again, raising a stink

June 25, 2023

For the 10th time, MCC’s order to build a public toilet near Ramaswamy Circle is cancelled

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru that is called by sobriquets like ‘Heritage City’ and ‘Cultural City’ is also a ‘Clean City’ for securing top slots in the rankings conducted under Swachh Survekshan every year. But when it comes to basic amenities, there are still some yawning gaps to be filled.

For instance, the plans to build a public toilet near Ramaswamy Circle that connects JLB Road and Chamaraja Double Road has been stalled again, with the order passed by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), meeting an early death.

The MCC had taken steps to lay foundation for toilet works next to the signal light at the Circle, but the order rescinding the plans has been issued all of a sudden. It’s not for the first time, as in the past too the works have been cancelled for nearly 10 times, with no clue yet on the influential persons calling the shots from behind, alleged a local while speaking to Star of Mysore.

With no toilet facility in the 500 metres radius of Ramaswamy Circle, those coming from rural areas and other parts of the district to Zilla Panchayat and Law Courts Complex located in the surrounding, are left severely inconvenienced. They have to rely on the toilet on Court premises, but still women and girl students feel deprived of toilet facility.

Three acres of private property to the left of the Circle from JLB Road is abandoned, with unabated growth of weeds and shrubs, turning into a snake habitat. Still the men and women alike among roadside vendors, use the place to attend nature’s call. But who can be held responsible if something bad happens? Recently a snake fell on a person.

College students also relieve themselves at the same spot. The place should be cleaned for good and most importantly, MCC should take a firm decision on building a toilet near the Circle, urged a concerned citizen.

Nagamma, a roadside vendor said, “We are forced to tread a distance due to lack of toilet facility. With nobody to take care of the shop, women vendors find it more difficult to manage. It will be helpful if a toilet is built nearby.”

Mayor Shivakumar said “Twice we had identified a place to build a toilet here, but was cancelled due to a dispute. To address the dispute we will take alternate measure, while a high-tech toilet, incorporating technology, will be built near Ramaswamy Circle on the lines of the one built near Town Hall, without compromising in its quality.”

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda said, “I am aware of the demand for a toilet near Ramaswamy Circle and will take steps to fulfil the demand, but I am not aware of the decision that was withdrawn later. I will collect information from Officials and issue instructions to take immediate action.”

Sand, cement blocks pose threat

While the lack of toilet facility near Ramaswamy Circle remains an issue, the incomplete works of the bus bay nearby has added to civic issue.

The new bus bay is coming up near the Circle towards Hardwicke School, but construction materials dumped in front occupy a portion of the road posing threat to riders, especially in the night.

The construction materials are not even covered by barricades to prevent riders from meeting accidents. Neither a warning board has been erected nor MCC acting on its own, as if the authorities are waiting for a tragedy to strike. It’s better MCC acts soon by clearing the construction materials.