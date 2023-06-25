Threat to public safety

June 25, 2023

With monsoon fast approaching, leaning electricity poles pose a grave danger to commuters

Mysore/Mysuru: There are several dangerously leaning electric poles within Mysuru city and these poles have been in this leaning state for quite some time. With the fast-approaching monsoon season, these poles have become even more hazardous, as the potential for live wires to fall on people or vehicles poses a fatal threat.

Surprisingly, neither the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) nor the District Administration nor the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has taken any precautionary measures or actions to address this pressing issue.

Some of the places where such poles can be found include opposite the Hootagalli CESC Office, Hunsur Road near Hotel Roost Junction, opposite Aishwarya Petrol Bunk, Sri Vittala Rukmini Convention Hall, opposite Basappa Memorial Hospital (BMH), opposite Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade Office and Maharaja’s College Grounds.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mithun, a reader said that these electric poles are leaning so dangerously that they may fall anytime on anyone’s head, causing instant death. Or they might fall on any passing vehicle electrocuting the occupants. “We have seen what happened when the Namma Bengaluru Metro pillar crashed sometime back in Bengaluru where innocent lives were lost due to sheer callousness. CESC must wake up before it is too late,” he said.

“I have followed up the issue with CESC authorities multiple times to remove or fix these dangerous poles but no action has been taken even after three weeks of my complaint. I have even sent the photos to CESC Mysuru,” he added.

If live electric wires were to fall on pedestrians, particularly school children, they would be at risk of electrocution. Leaning electric poles, whether due to weather conditions or strong winds, are susceptible to collapse. When they do fall, they can cause significant damage, injury or even death to those in their path.

Direct contact with a power line can result in severe injuries, sometimes necessitating amputation of a hand or foot. Additionally, when tree branches touch a power line, they can energise the tree and the surrounding ground, creating an extremely hazardous situation.

Moreover, the live electric wires hanging from these tilted poles are prone to snapping during heavy winds, especially during the monsoon season, posing a potential disaster for pedestrians.

The tilt of these poles worsens when multiple cable wires are attached to them. It appears that the authorities concerned are waiting for an unfortunate incident to occur before taking any action.