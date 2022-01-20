Cinema Halls cancel shows

January 20, 2022

No new releases, restrictions force single- screen theatres to suspend shows

City multiplexes to run normally; to wait for some more time for new films

Mysore/Mysuru: Night curfew, weekend curfew and 50% crowd restrictions following rise in COVID cases across Karnataka has meant a lot more losses for single-screen theatres who are already reeling under financial crisis.

As such, all single-screen theatres are suspending shows from tomorrow and even though the State Government is in a mood of lifting the restrictions, the ‘no show’ will continue as there are no new movie releases and it is not possible to hold the audience with a handful of old movies. However, multiplexes will function normally and they too will wait for new releases.

All single-screen theatres in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan will temporarily suspend operations from tomorrow, said Gayatri Talkies owner M.R. Rajaram, who is also the Vice-President of Karnataka Film Exhibitors Federation.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, he said that the restrictions have taken a toll on theatres that are facing a financial crisis due to unfair tax structure and other issues. “Even if the restrictions are lifted tomorrow, we will not be able to run the shows as producers have suspended movie-making and we cannot pull people with old movies. In addition to the restrictions, there is a 50 percent seating restriction. So better we shut operations,” he said.

Like Gayatri Talkies, many other single-screen theatres including Rajkamal and Sangam too will suspend shows from tomorrow.

However, the staff of Padma theatre told SOM that they will continue to operate as the theatre is attracting crowds.

However, multiplexes will continue their shows. DRC Cinemas, PVR and Inox have confirmed that they will run shows. In fact, PVR and Inox have new releases lined up for tomorrow. Vision Cinemas have not yet confirmed about the shows. C.R. Hanumanth, who owns DRC Cinemas, said that while shows will run normally, a lot more will depend on new releases. “There are indications from the Government of lifting the restrictions. But if there are no new movies, it will be difficult for us to run the show. As of now, the shows are on and the future without new movies is uncertain,” he said.