Citizens can submit grievances regarding ZP schemes

Grievances Redressal Authority’s K. Kariappa said thaat members of the public can submit their grievances regarding any schemes concerning the Zilla Panchayat to the Authority. In a press release, he said that the people can submit their grievances regarding drinking water, road maintenance, health services, street lights, lapses in the selection of beneficiaries under various Government schemes and such other issues at the Authority’s Office at Chikkamagalur or the Mysuru ZP Office. For more details, call Ph: 0821- 2526330.
