City auto drivers demand hike in rickshaw fares

July 15, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government revising auto fares in Bengaluru with effect from Aug.1, auto drivers of Mysuru too have urged the Government to revise the fares in city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, auto drivers Suresh, Ravi and Revanna said that the Transport Department has revised the minimum fare (base fare for up to 2 kms) in Bengaluru from Rs. 30 to Rs. 36, which will come into effect from Aug.1.

As the fuel prices in Mysuru are almost the same in Bengaluru, the Transport Department should revise the base fare and the subsequent per kilometre fare in Mysuru city too as done in Bengaluru, they added.

Citing rising operational costs and the cost of living, the auto drivers said that the Government should increase the per kilometre fare too from the current Rs.15 per km (after 2 kms) to Rs. 18 per km as in Bengaluru and thus come to the aid of auto drivers who are reeling under fierce competition from cab aggregators and rising costs. The Mysuru District Transport Authority has not revised the auto fares for over four years and as such, the Authority should take steps for upward revision of fares as done in Bengaluru, they demanded.