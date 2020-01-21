Dr. H. Hanumanthappa, Senior Consultant Dermatologist and former Director and Dean; Head, Department of Dermatology, K.R. Hospital, Mysuru, has been invited to deliver a guest lecture on “Diseases Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs in the Treatment of Connective Tissue Disorders” and to participate in a Panel Discussion on “Skin Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases” during the All India National Conference of Dermatologists (Dermacon- 2020) at Pune from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. He has delivered guest lectures in National and International Conferences earlier. He has also participated in many Seminars and served as National President of Paediatric Dermatologists’ Association and as MCI Inspector of India.
City Dermatologist to deliver guest lecture at Pune
January 21, 2020
