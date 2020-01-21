PG Sem results

JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science, B.N. Road, Mysuru, has announced the results of Post-Graduate semester examinations held in December 2019-January 2020. The results are available in the college website http:// www.jsscacs.edu.in or www.result.jsscacs.edu.in. Last date for obtaining photocopy is Jan. 30 and last date for challenge valuation Feb.3.
PG Sem resultsJanuary 21, 2020
