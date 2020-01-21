In Briefs

NAREDCO Mysuru to host RERA workshop tomorrow

January 21, 2020

NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council), Mysuru, has conducted various awareness and training programmes for Builders, Developers and several stakeholders of the industry. NAREDCO is hosting a RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) workshop on Jan.22 at 5 pm at Durbar Hall, Hotel Southern Star, Vinobha Road in city.  Gurudatta Hegde, Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), will be the chief guest. T. Vinay, Chartered Accountant and RERA Consultant, Bengaluru, will speak on practical aspects of RERA registration, post-registration, follow best practice etc., to ensure the objective of RERA Act is achieved with recent changes in RERA, its impact and way forward, keeping in mind the various issues faced by builders and promoters.

