City documentary maker wins ‘The Silver Beaver Award’
Photo News

City documentary maker wins ‘The Silver Beaver Award’

September 14, 2022

K. Gopinath of EMRC, University of Mysore (UoM), receiving the ‘The Silver Beaver Award’ for his documentary film ‘The  First Flight’ at the 12th National Science Film Festival of India-2022 held at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (MP), from Minister of Science & Technology of MP Om Prakash Saklecha and Member of Parliament of MP V.D. Sharma, organised by DST-Vigyan Prasar, Government of India. Seen in the picture are Film Makers Siddarth Kark,  Rajeev Verma, Festival Director Nimish Kapoor and Director of MPCST Prof. Anil Kotari.

