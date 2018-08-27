City gets ready for MCC elections

Mysuru: With the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) going to polls on Aug.31, the mustering will take place at four centres in the city on Aug.30 covering all the 65 Wards.

The Election Commission has appointed 13 Returning Officers (RO) to oversee the civic polls.

The mustering for officials assigned with poll duty coming under ROs 1, 2 and 3 will take place at Maharani’s Arts College on JLB Road, while mustering for ROs 4, 5 and 6 will take place at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management on Valmiki Road in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli), for ROs 7, 8 and 9 at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall and for ROs 10, 11, 12 and 13 at Teresian College, Siddarthanagar. The voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm on Aug.31 following which the poll officials are required to bring EVMs to their respective centres for de-mustering.

After completion of all the required procedures, EVMs from all the four centres will be brought to Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management and kept in the strong room, under tight Police security. Counting of votes will be taken up at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management at 8 am on Sept.3 and results are expected by afternoon the same day.

The Election Commission has also provided NOTA (None of the above) option for the voters.

SVEEP held at four places

The District Administration, taking note of poor polling percentage in urban areas, held SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Programme) at four places across the city this morning.

The programme was held at RTO Circle on JLB Road, Goblimara Circle, J.P. Nagar, Vivekananda Circle at Vivekanandanagar and Nanjumalige Circle, which are all prominent junctions of the city.

The initiative was aimed at voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy. The event featured art teams performing street plays, dance and folk performances, in a bid to send out a message on the importance of voting in a democratic set up.

Speaking to SOM on SVEEP initiative, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha said that voting is our right and it was important for everyone of us to exercise our franchise.

Underlining the need for voting, he said that every voter must ensure that his/ her vote does not go waste by not voting.

Explaining the MCC’s objective of conducting SVEEP, he said that the MCC has set a target of 75 percent polling in the Aug.31 MCC polls and the civic body is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the target is reached, as the polling in urban areas was far less when compared to rural areas, as could be seen in the past elections.

He reiterated that every citizen should come out and exercise his/her franchise on Aug.31 and thus maintain the spirit of democracy.