City joins nation in mega cleanliness drive

October 1, 2023

Residents, officials come together for ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the call of action for an hour of cleanliness drive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation came together as one united force this morning to change the country’s sanitation landscape.

Mysuru also joined the bandwagon of the ‘Swachhata Shramdaan’ under ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ cleanliness drive at 10 am. It is a significant initiative aimed at celebrating the 9th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission and the campaign was launched as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) programme.

At City Railway Station

In Mysuru, the main events were held at the City Railway Station, K.R. Hospital, Mysuru Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard and at the Law Courts Complex at Jayanagar and at Bharath Earth Movers Limited (BEML) Campus.

In addition, various Residents Welfare Associations too joined the ‘Shramdaan’ to keep their surroundings clean.

At the Railway Station, the Swachhata Pakhwada campaign was led by South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal alongside other senior officers.

Over 300 staff from the Division and more than 100 volunteers from Brahma Kumaris and other organisations, actively participated.

The cleaning staff ensured visible and tangible improvements in cleanliness at all premises, including the Railway Station, trains, offices, colonies, depots, hospitals, etc. Special attention was also given to cleaning of tracks, station premises, etc.

At Courts Complex, K.R. Hospital, BEML

At the Mysuru Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard, First Additional District and Sessions Judge D. Puttaswamy launched the campaign where over 200 staff and advocates participated.

At the Jayanagar Law Courts Complex, Principal Family Court Judge Vela Damodar Khoday launched the drive.

Sweets and breakfast were served to Pourakarmikas and all participants.

At the BEML factory, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane inaugurated a mechanised cleaning initiative.

In addition, a tree plantation drive was conducted. Employees presented a Swachhata skit. A team of doctors, nurses and Group D workers carried out the cleaning campaign at the K.R. Hospital under the leadership of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani.

The Swachh Bharat Mission, a flagship project of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, launched the SHS-2023 programme was conducted from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2.

The central theme of SHS-2023 is to strive for a ‘Garbage-Free India’ by emphasising visible, high-level cleanliness through collective effort and community involvement.