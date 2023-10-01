Residents join hands in cleaning Thippayyanakere surroundings

October 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the ‘Swachhata Shramdaan’ initiative, a mass cleanliness campaign was organised this morning at Police Layout, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar and the Thippayyanakere surroundings. The campaign is part of the ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ cleanliness drive, aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene.

Before commencing the cleanliness drive, awareness sessions were conducted to highlight the importance of cleanliness for homes, the environment and the nation as a whole. Participants pledged to make cleanliness a constant practice in their lives.

Thippayyanakere, one of the largest lakes in Mysuru, is in need of concerted efforts for its preservation. While the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have the authority to protect it, the active involvement of local residents is crucial for its upkeep. Fostering a sense of responsibility among citizens is essential to ensure the well-being of the Lake.

The cleanliness drive, which began at 8 am, was inaugurated by Zoo Executive Director Mahesh Kumar. Also present were Rammanahalli Town Panchayat Executive Officer Narasimhamurthy, Deputy Health Officer Channanayaka, President of Samana Manaskara Vedike Thomas, and local residents Manukumar, Manasa, Mohankumar, Shivaswamy, Leela Shivakumar, B.L. Tripurantaka and Mohanrao. More than 80 residents, Pourakarmikas and other volunteers participated in the cleaning drive.

The entire locality and the surroundings of Thippayyanakere were cleaned and overgrown bushes along the roadside were trimmed. Pathways were cleared using earth-moving equipment.

Local residents expressed their concerns about the continuous inflow of sewage water into the Lake and called for immediate action to safeguard this precious natural resource. The event underscores the importance of community involvement in maintaining cleanliness and preserving the environment.