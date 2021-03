March 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: City photographer G.S. Ravishankar has bagged four awards at the 1st National Salon, organised by Photographic Club of Bangalore.

The four prizes are: Club Gold in Photo Journalism Division (Leave Me Alone), Club Silver in Nature Division (Kingfisher on Flight), FIP Ribbon in Open Monochrome Division (Pain) and Photo Travel Division (Mysore Palace).