Dangerous pre-wedding photo-shoots on the rise in Srirangapatna

March 12, 2021

Couples venture into Cauvery River in coracles

Srirangapatna: Pre-wedding photo-shoots without any safety measures have become rampant in River Cauvery at Srirangapatna. Coracles are used by brightly dressed couples and they enter the water posing for photographers and videographers, risking their lives.

Last November, a pre-wedding photo-shoot in Mysuru ended in disaster after the couple drowned in the Cauvery River at Talakad when the coracle in which they were posing capsized. The incident occurred just two weeks before 28-year-old Chandru and 20-year-old Shashikala were to tie knot and the tragedy hit national headlines.

After the incident, both Mysuru and Mandya District Administration had vowed to take stern action against unauthorised pre-wedding shoots and for some days there were restrictions on river banks. Now months have passed and much water has flowed under the bridge.

Couples are venturing into the water using primitive coracles. Every day a minimum of 10 to 15 couples come to the Cauvery banks and find scenic spots near Karighatta, Inspection Bungalow (Krishnamurthy Bungalow), near Mayura River View Resort, Sangam and Gosai Ghat. This apart, even the silver fabrication of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Double Railway Track near Srirangapatna is a photo-shoot hotspot.

Permission not sought

The shooting couples and the professional cameramen do not seek any sort of permission either from the Mandya District Administration or the Srirangapatna Taluk Administration. The couples even venture into the Karighatta Reserve Forest and discard plastic waste and use smoke bombs for that ‘special effect’ during shoots.

The Mayura River View Resort is owned by the Government and a private person has obtained the contract of taking tourists who come to the resort on a coracle ride. But instead of doing the job for which he has bagged the Government tender, the person is allegedly taking couples in coracles and charging between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 per ride depending on the shoot duration (one hour) and photographic moments.

Local villagers said that a tragedy like Talakad is waiting to happen here. “We are not against authorised photo-shoots where safety measures are ensured by the Police or the Taluk Administration. But this has been a menace and they litter the surroundings too,” said the villagers.

Many times, villagers advice the shooting couples and the coracle operator to at least wear life-jackets. “Their reply is that life-jackets spoil the beauty of their dresses. What more we can say,” said Karigowda, who comes to the river bank to fish.

Tahsildar, Police promise action

Speaking to Star of Mysore on the issue, Tahsildar M.V. Roopa said that no one can enter the river for such photo-shoots. “It is against the law and so far it has not come to my notice. If the shooting activity continues, we will take immediate action by sending officers to river banks,” she said.

Inspector D. Yogesh too promised action and said that such shoots lead to tragedies and of late, many couples come to Srirangapatna to shoot short movies. “There is no objection if the shoots are held in a safe place beyond the water. But this is risky and will take action. We will also post Policemen in the area,” he said.

Police say that it was not possible to ban coracles as they are used in villages for fishing. However, coracle owners are not supposed to use them for jolly rides without life-jackets. The licence to use coracle is issued by the Department of Fisheries as rivers come under the Department of Water Resources.