Echo of Lokayukta raids on Govt. Hospitals, Scanning Centres: Mandya DC forms Committees to examine Diagnostic Centres

April 25, 2026

Mandya: Following recent Lokayukta raids on Diagnostic Centres across the district, Mandya DC Dr. Kumara has formation Committees at taluk-level to examine the centres and file a report within the next 10 days.

Presiding over a meeting of district-level officers at his office yesterday, to discuss on actions to be taken against the illegal foetal sex detection scanning being reported across the district, Dr. Kumara, said, “Taluk-level Committees, headed by Taluk Health Officers, have been formed to conduct periodic checks on the functioning of the diagnostic centres and to file a report within 10 days after visiting of the centres under the jurisdictions.”

He also added that monthly meetings, presided by respective Assistant Commissioners, should be held during which a report should be submitted.

“Action must be initiated under the provisions of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) (PC PNDT) Act, 1994 against the diagnostic centres found violating the rules. The concerned Department must be informed about centres found not reporting teenage pregnancy and carrying out illegal sex detection scanning. Measures must be initiated to cancel the licenses of such centres besides filing case against them,” he added.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member and Senior Civil Judge M. Anand, Mandya Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy, Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Srinivas, District Family Welfare Officer Dr. Bettaswamy, Leprosy Eradication Officer Somashekar, Dr. Kumar, Kantharaju and Dr. K.P. Ashwath were present at the meeting.