Show-cause notices served to seven staff

April 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In connection with the recent incident at Cheluvamba Hospital, where a newborn is suspected to have died after being bitten by ants in NICU, seven staff members have been served show-cause notices. Those issued notices include duty doctors, the ward in-charge, nurses and sanitation workers.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Lakshmikanth said, the staff have been asked to submit their explanations within 48 hours. “Disciplinary action will be initiated if the replies are not satisfactory,” he said.

The notices also refer to allegations made by the infant’s parents, who staged a protest claiming negligence led to the baby’s death. A post-mortem was conducted yesterday in the presence of the parents. To ascertain the exact cause of death, samples have been sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Madhya Pradesh.

Police have recorded statements from the parents and collected details about the infant’s condition from the time of admission till death.

The child was laid to rest at Puttegowdanahundi village in T. Narasipur taluk, with family members and villagers mourning the loss.