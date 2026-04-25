Premature infant death at Cheluvamba Hospital: MP seeks better care, staff accountability

April 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the death of a premature infant at Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Cheluvamba Hospital, with parents alleging that the baby was attacked by ants and accusing staff of negligence, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited the hospital and reviewed the situation.

The MP conducted an inspection of the maternal facility last evening and directed officials to give higher priority to maternal and child healthcare.

In a press statement, Wadiyar said, he was concerned over reports of such an incident at one of Mysuru’s prominent hospitals. “After seeing media reports, I visited the hospital to interact with doctors & patients and to assess the situation firsthand,” he said.

During his interaction with hospital authorities, he stressed that any lapse in maternal and child care would not be tolerated and warned that continued negligence could invite legal action.

He inspected various departments, including the NICU, and directed officials to ensure that all medical equipment is kept in proper working condition. Mysore Medical College & Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani and staff were also instructed to make effective use of available funds for hospital management.

Hot water dispenser installed

During his visit, patients and attendants raised concerns about the lack of hot water facilities. Responding immediately, the MP arranged for a hot water dispenser from his personal funds and ensured it was installed within minutes.

Patients and attendants welcomed the move and appreciated the prompt response.

Wadiyar said, Cheluvamba Hospital, established by his forefathers, holds significance and stressed the need to maintain high standards of healthcare. He also assured that he would visit the hospital once every two to three months to review facilities and monitor improvements.