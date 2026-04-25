At Hootagalli CMC: Taxpayers forced to wait in queue under hovering sun

April 25, 2026

No basic arrangements have been made for the comfort of people standing in serpentine queue to pay property tax, allege residents

Mysore/Mysuru: The public have vented their anguish against Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) at Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) colony, High Tension Double Road, in Hootagalli here, for not making adequate arrangements for the comfort of taxpayers, who are already reeling under sweltering heat, due to maximum temperature.

With the State Urban Development Department, announcing a rebate of 5% on property tax, from Apr.1, the property owners are making a beeline to Hootagalli CMC to cash in on the benefit. However, what is bothering them is lack of adequate basic requirements and the staff to guide them with essential information.

Except for the portico, where those standing in the queue are assured of shade and reprieve from the hovering sun, the rest standing in serpentine queue outside, especially the elderly people are forced to bear the brunt. They have to wait for hours to make the payment, without any adequate facility to sit and relax for a while under the shade of a pandal.

While the number of taxpayers runs up to several hundreds, only three counters have been opened to collect the tax, adding to the grouse of waiting property owners. Amidst this, the middlemen are making hay by targeting gullible residents, in the absence of CMC staff to facilitate them.

Rs. 25 crore target

Commissioner of Hootagalli CMC B. Chandrashekar, said further measures will be taken to provide basic amenities for the people arriving to pay tax. While arrangements have been made to provide shade and seating for the people.

With the Government announcing a rebate, the target is to collect Rs. 25 crore property tax and Rs. 2.46 crore has been collected so far.