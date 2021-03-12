City reverberates with Shivanama chanting

March 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Religious fervour marked Mahashivarathri celebrations on Thursday with thousands of people thronging Shiva temples across city right from morning.

Devotees flocked the Palace to have darshan of the almighty at Trineshwaraswamy temple, where the deity was adorned with 11 kg Chinnada Kolaga (Golden Mask of Lord Shiva). The temple was specially decorated and illuminated for the festival. The special pujas and customary rituals began as early as 5 am with the performance of 12 types of Abhishekas, including Mahabhisheka and Rudrabhisheka, by using a variety of items such as milk, honey, butter, curds, panchamrutha, bilwapatre etc.

The first puja was dedicated to the erstwhile Mysore Royal family with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishika Kumari Wadiyar taking part. Pujas were performed under the guidance of Temple Chief Priest Santhanam. After the completion of all customary rituals, the temple was opened for devotees at 6 am. The temple witnessed a steady flow of devotees till late in the night.

A special counter was opened near the temple for streamlined distribution of prasada, with all COVID-19 norms in place. All the gates of Palace were opened for enabling devotees to have darshan of the temples in the premises. The Palace was illuminated for the grand festival.

Kamakameshwari temple on Ramanuja road was specially decorated. Day-night cultural and religious programmes marked the celebrations at the temple, with a host of Bhajana Mandalis taking part.

Devotees line up to have darshan of Shivalingas at Gurukula on Ramanuja road.

The Gurukula, also on Ramanuja road, too witnessed a huge number of devotees who stood in long queues to offer Bilwapatre leaves to Shivalingas. Barricades were erected right from the entrance of the temple to regulate devotees.

All other Shiva temples in the city such as Chandramouleshwara temple at Mathrumandali Circle in V.V. Mohalla, Male Mahadeshwara temple on Valmiki road, Mukkanneshwaraswamy temple on Ashoka road, Prasanna Vishweshwaraswamy temple in Chamarajapuram, Amrutheshwara temple on Dewan’s road, Nageshwara temple on Bogadi Ring road, Male Mahadeshwaraswamy temples at Garadikeri in Lashkar Mohalla, Kumbarakoppal, Hosakeri etc., too were specially decorated.

The Male Mahadeshwaraswamy temple on Bannur road was uniquely decorated to appear like a snow mountain besides illumination.

Elsewhere in the city, devotees visited Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill, Hosamutt, Kuderu Mutt and other Mutts to have darshan of Shivalingas.

Ishtalinga puja at Suttur :At Suttur Mutt, Ishtalinga puja was performed under the guidance of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.’

Ganapathy Ashram: Special pujas and rituals marked the celebrations at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud road, where Senior Pontiff Sri Ganapathy Swamiji performed Abhishekas, Rudrahoma and other rituals. The Nada Mantapa was specially decorated. Devotees were seen thronging the temple right from 6 am when the temple gates were opened after the completion of rituals. The rituals continued till today morning.

Noted musicians Vidwan Chandankumar, Sumanth Manjunath and K. Jayachandrarao presented music concert.

21 ft. tall ‘Coconut Shivalinga’

The replicas of Dwadasha Jyothirlingas at Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Yadavagiri attracted a beeline of devotees till late in the night.

The 21 ft. tall ‘Coconut Shivalinga’ at Alanahalli too attracted a good number of devotees who thronged the venue to watch the special Shivalinga made by arranging hundreds of coconuts.

Bilwapatre, flower sellers and other puja articles vendors had a field day yesterday.

Overall, chanting of prayers, fasting, meditation, observance of ‘Jaagaran’, an all night vigil, marked the Mahashivarathri celebrations across the city.

Shivapurana at Vasundhara Bhavan

On the occasion of Mahashivarathri, a dance performance on Shivapurana was exhibited by Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy and her disciples at Vasundhara Bhavan. The dance programme was conducted by Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre and Kalandika Academy of Arts, Saraswathipuram. The programme was attended by a large number of audience who were part of Mahashivarathri celebrations.

The performing artistes who accompanied their Guru are: Premitha Govind, Sujay Shanbhag, Deepthi Ganesh, C.S. Pooja, N. Anusha Raj, Sinchana Lokesh, Namratha Jois, Gowri B. Rajendra, Apeksha G. Devanur, Sanvi Udupa, Chaithanya Shadakshari, Medhini and S. Chinmayee.