Engineer donates organs, saves four lives

March 12, 2021

Lifesaving Multi-organ Transplant performed at Apollo BGS Hospitals in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Chandan Mallappa (28), an engineer and a resident of Srirampura in city, was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals on Mar. 7 at 12.20 pm in a critical condition. Initial CT scan showed brain stem infarct and he was shifted to ICU at 2.20 pm for Ilfe support and intensive care.

Chandan was kept on life support for two days while he was in a very critical state. On the third day, he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by the panellist doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, which is now a Licensed Centre for Multiorgan Transplant (OTC).

Chandan was healthy before the incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. Attenders were counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol, the deceased patient’s mother, brother-in-law and relatives came forward to donate Chandan’s organs.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK initiated the process in accordance to the organ recipients waiting list.

At around 2.30 pm on Mar. 10, Chandan’s organs (Heart Valves, two Kidney, one Liver and one Pancreas) were retrieved at the hospital. Kidney-Pancreas and the Liver were transplanted into the recipients waiting for the organs registered with Jeeva Sarthakathe.

Simultaneous Kidney-Pancreas and Liver were transplanted to the recipients at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, one Kidney was sent to Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru and Heart Valves were sent to Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru.

Apollo BGS Hospitals has expressed gratitude to the deceased engineer’s family for promoting organ donation.