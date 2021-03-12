Health camp for horses held
News

Health camp for horses held

March 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: People For Animals (PFA) in association with Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) and Jeev Daya Jain Charity organisation had organised a health check-up camp for horses near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace this morning.

Veterinarians of PFA and WVS conducted complete body check-up of tonga horses besides treating their wounds. Free medicines including ointments, syrups and nutritional supplements were distributed to the owners, whose horses were suffering from various diseases.

There are over 50 to 60 tonga horses in city and by 11.30 pm this morning, 20 horses had turned up for health check-up. 

Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Dr. Madappa spoke to the tonga owners and advised them about malnutrition, common illnesses, daily care needs as well as other such aspects related to horses.

PFA Veterinarian Dr. Amardeep Singh, PFA Managing Trustee Savitha Nagabhushan, WVS Veterinarian Dr. Ankith, Jeev Daya Jain Charity Founder Kokila Jain, Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Dr. Madappa and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching