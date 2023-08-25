Brain dead youth saves five lives

August 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A brain dead youth has saved the lives of five persons after his family members donated his organs which were harvested at Apollo BGS Hospitals in city. A.N. Abhishek (29), a resident of Halaguru in Malavalli taluk, was brought to Apollo on Aug. 18 evening, after he met with a self accident near BWSSB Main Gate and T.K. village in Malavalli. Initial CT scan showed brain stem infarct and he was shifted to ICU for life support and intensive care.

On Aug. 22, he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure, as per the Hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by panellist doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

Abhishek was healthy before the accident and further test confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family was counselled for organ donation and they came forward to donate his organs. As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe initiated the process by the organ recipients waiting list. At 7.15 am on Aug. 22, Abhishek’s two kidneys, one liver, heart valves and corneas were harvested and cross-clamp was done at 9.04 am.

While liver was donated to Apollo, Mysuru, one kidney was sent to JSS Hospital, Mysuru and another kidney to Sigma Hospital, heart valves to Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru and corneas to K.R. Hospital.

Apollo BGS Hospitals is the Licensed Centre for Multi-organ Transplants in Mysuru which is now recognised as the 5th Zone for Organ Transplants under SOTTO, Karnataka. To facilitate the cross-match facility for Organ Transplants in this region, SOTTO has signed an MoU with Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, under which all cross-matching of transplant patients will be henceforth undertaken at city’s Apollo BGS Hospitals, saving the travel time to Bengaluru, which is crucial during the Organ Transplantation.