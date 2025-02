Mahashivarathri at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram

February 24, 2025

Mysuru: The following programmes will be conducted on the occasion of Mahashivarathri being celebrated at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram (Avadhoota Datta Peetham) in Datta Nagar, Ooty Road, from Feb. 25 to 27:

Feb. 25 — 9 am: Sri Chakra Puja; 10 am: Girija Kalyanam; 6 pm: Release of video album ‘10 powerful Devi Bhajans on Violin’ – Sri Swamiji’s compositions on violin by 9-year-old twin brothers – Jathin Gudipudi and Jaswin Gudipudi; 6.30 pm: Sri Venkatamakhin Memorial and Tyagaraja Swamy Aradhana – Mass singing of Tyagaraja Pancharatna compositions by many musicians.

Feb. 26 — Mahashivarathri; 6 am: Maha Rudra Homa; 9 am: Sri Chakra Puja, Maha Rudra Homa Purnahuti; 11 am: Maha Rudra Abhishekam by devotees; 3 pm: Puja to Moolikeshwara; 6.30 pm: Rudra Abhishekam to Sri Sachchidanandeshwara Shivalinga by Pujya Sri Swamiji; 7 pm: Sahasra Kalasha Abhisheka by devotees – Karnatak Vocal Duet Concert by Akkarai Sisters – Vidu. S. Subbalakshmi and Vidu. S. Sornalatha and troupe; 10 pm: Karnatak Vocal Concert by Vid. Bharat Sundar and troupe; 11 pm: Abhishekam to Sri Sachchidanandeshwara Shiva Linga by Chanting Rudra Prashna Veda Mantras for 11 times and different decorations.

Feb. 27 — 1 am: Kuchipudi Dance by Sri Sadguru Dance Music Academy, Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh; 3 am: Shiva Bhajans and Divya Nama Sankeertana by Pujya Sri Swamiji; 6 am: Maha Mangala Arati to Sri Sachchidanandeshwara Shiva Linga, Teertha & Prasada distribution.