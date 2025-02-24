Archaeological Chemist Subbaraman praises British conservation, shares insights

February 24, 2025

Faculty Development Programme at VVCE throws light on conserving precious art

Mysuru: Padmashri S. Subbaraman, a retired Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), delivered a thought-provoking talk during the inauguration of a six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS)” with a STEMS perspective (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Society).

The event, organised by the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, was held at its B.C. Lingaiah Hall recently.

Subbaraman acknowledged that while the British exploited India economically, they took significant care in conserving the country’s ancient monuments.

He emphasised the importance of a nuanced approach to conservation, stating, “In handling valuable paintings, mere knowledge of solvents is insufficient. Manual skills, artistic sensibility and a deep appreciation for the art are essential. One must approach precious art objects with a sense of reverence and understanding.”

He also credited the Nizam of Hyderabad for initiating the conservation of invaluable historical paintings, highlighting the role of leaders in preserving India’s cultural heritage.

Subbaraman shared insights from his extensive career, including his work on the restoration of the Bamiyan Buddha statues in Afghanistan. Recounting the challenges faced during the restoration between June and October 1977, he noted initial local opposition, which gradually turned into support as tourists began visiting the site.

He fondly recalled the symbolic moment when then External Affairs Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee handed over the restored statues to the Afghan Government. Tragically, the statues were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001, a loss Subbaraman described as deeply unfortunate.

Subbaraman’s illustrious career also includes conservation efforts at iconic sites such as the Ajanta Caves, Lepakshi Temple, Angkor Wat in Cambodia, and the Brihadeeshwara Temple in Tanjore, underscoring his dedication to preserving India and the world’s cultural heritage.

The FDP aimed to explore the philosophical foundations of IKS, its applications in areas like water conservation, wellness, and mathematics, and its relevance to modern education.

The programme also highlighted the Kannada vocabulary within IKS, fostering its integration into contemporary academic discourse. The six-day event concluded on Feb. 22.

The session was attended by P. Vishwanath, Secretary of VVS; Shobha Shankar, Vice-Principal of VVCE; Gopal Reddy, Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at VVCE; and Ashok Rao, former CEDT, Bengaluru.