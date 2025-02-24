2 students injured as country bomb explodes during cleaning drive
2 students injured as country bomb explodes during cleaning drive

February 24, 2025

Nagamangala: Two students sustained injuries when a country bomb exploded during the cleaning drive by the students at Anjaneya Betta near Kambadahalli yesterday.

The injured students have been identified as Harihanth Patil and Partha, residents of Kambadahalli village, who were pursuing their education at Maruthi Rural High School at Jain Basadi in the village.

It is said that the two students had gone to Anjaneya Betta to undertake cleaning around the temple. When they put their hands to the garbage heap to remove the waste, the bomb exploded. The intensity of the bomb was so much that the palm of one of the two students has been mutilated while the other student sustained injuries on his face.

Police suspect that the country bomb may have been placed to hunt wild boars. The injured students have been admitted to Adichunchanagiri Hospital in Bellur.

Mandya District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi visited the spot. A case has been registered at Bindiganavile Police Station.

