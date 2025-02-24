Dr. H.S. Shivanna speaks about inexorable universe, religion, God and man

February 24, 2025

Mysuru: “We still do not know how vast this immense universe is, though scientists say it all began with a big bang, known as Big Bang Theory,” said Dr. H.S. Shivanna, former Professor of English, Manasagangothri.

He was giving a talk on the subject ‘The Universe and Us’ organised by the Mysore Literary Association (MLA) at Rotary West Hall, Saraswathipuram, yesterday.

According to him, the cosmic frontiers are getting extended as per the discoveries by the astronomers who are finding new galaxies and stars in the universe. The word ‘Us’ in the subject of his talk meant all the living things on this planet earth, humans, animals and even the viruses. “So what are we doing with our lives on this planet earth in relation to the universe?” he asked and dilated on the answer.

Saying that writing was discovered in the beginning about 6,000 years ago in the form of Hieroglyphic script and also symbols of artefacts and living creatures and then got evolved to the present form, he opined that only thereafter man began to think and gained intelligence. Vedas were written around this time, he said — 6000 years ago. During this period, civilisations in different parts of the world took birth, including the Indus Valley Civilisation in India.

Dr. Shivanna spoke at length about the birth of religions during this period which from the oral tradition changed to following the tradition of written down holy books. Therefore, it was man who created God in his own image, he noted.

Over the years, religion became a dominant force because it had refining and civilising teachings in it, though it was a myth. “Despite there being many religions, we have had many wars. So, religions instead of being a unifying force has become a dividing force,” he said, adding “I sometimes wonder does God have religion?” He said the belief in heaven and hell is fiction and they are not there in reality.

Turning his attention to universe, he discussed about the discoveries made in the stellar sky, the milky ways and the universe with the help of Galileo’s telescope, Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope etc. with a power-point presentation. While the Church accused Galileo as a heretic for his discovery that the earth and planets revolved around the Sun and sentenced him, he compromised and retracted. Saying this, Dr. Shivanna recalled the courage of conviction of the Greek philosopher Socrates, when he was accused for his teachings and beliefs, in refusing to compromise and boldly accepting the punishment of death.

After the talk, there was an interaction with the audience. Prof. K.C. Belliappa, President of MLA, welcomed. Reginald Wesley, Hon. Secretary, proposed a vote of thanks.