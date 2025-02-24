Fire destroys household items at Devaraja Mohalla
News

Fire destroys household items at Devaraja Mohalla

February 24, 2025

Mysuru: Fire due to short circuit has destroyed household items worth lakhs of rupees at a house in Devaraja Mohalla yesterday.

The fire broke out at the house of one Manjunath, situated on the first floor at the junction of Narayana Shastri Road and Bidaram Krishnappa Road yesterday evening resulting in thick smoke emanating from  the house.

Luckily, no loss of lives or injuries took place as the family members were away when the fire broke out. But the neighbours were a panicked lot due to thick black smoke emanating from the house.

Soon, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who arrived at the spot, began the fire dousing operation and had to use a different extinguisher as the fire was caused by electrical short circuit.

CESC staff, who also arrived at the spot, disconnected the power supply immediately, following which the Fire staff, using fire extinguishing vehicles managed to douse the fire which took over two hours.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency Services staff said that furniture, dresses and other household items worth about Rs. 2 lakh have been destroyed in the fire.

District Fire Officer Ramesh and Saraswathipuram Fire Station Assistant Fire Officer Mantaiah led the operation in which staff Mahesh Kumar, Manu, K.T. Swamy, Murthy Shetty, Feroz Khan, Venkatappa and Manjunath took part.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching