Fire destroys household items at Devaraja Mohalla

February 24, 2025

Mysuru: Fire due to short circuit has destroyed household items worth lakhs of rupees at a house in Devaraja Mohalla yesterday.

The fire broke out at the house of one Manjunath, situated on the first floor at the junction of Narayana Shastri Road and Bidaram Krishnappa Road yesterday evening resulting in thick smoke emanating from the house.

Luckily, no loss of lives or injuries took place as the family members were away when the fire broke out. But the neighbours were a panicked lot due to thick black smoke emanating from the house.

Soon, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who arrived at the spot, began the fire dousing operation and had to use a different extinguisher as the fire was caused by electrical short circuit.

CESC staff, who also arrived at the spot, disconnected the power supply immediately, following which the Fire staff, using fire extinguishing vehicles managed to douse the fire which took over two hours.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency Services staff said that furniture, dresses and other household items worth about Rs. 2 lakh have been destroyed in the fire.

District Fire Officer Ramesh and Saraswathipuram Fire Station Assistant Fire Officer Mantaiah led the operation in which staff Mahesh Kumar, Manu, K.T. Swamy, Murthy Shetty, Feroz Khan, Venkatappa and Manjunath took part.