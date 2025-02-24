Summer heat: Team Mysuru waters roadside saplings
Summer heat: Team Mysuru waters roadside saplings

February 24, 2025

Mysuru: Following early summer resulting in scorching heat, members of Team Mysuru undertook a drive to water saplings on roadsides in city.

Under ‘Green Mysuru’ campaign, the members of Team Mysuru had planted hundreds of saplings on roadsides across the city, which were drying up due to summer heat, following which the members, using a water tanker, watered hundreds of saplings planted on the side of Ramavilas Road, Sheshadri Iyer Road and near Jockey Quarters, on the occasion of Team Mysuru member Harish’s daughter Bhanupriya’s birthday. Also, 135 saplings planted on the Main Road in Vijayanagar 4th Stage were watered with the help of resident Gowri.

Team Mysuru members Gokul Govardhan, Kiran Jairamegowda, Balakrishna, Manju Hunsur, Hemanth, Srujan, Naveen, Hiriyanna, Anil Jain, Harish Shetty, Basavaraju, Trimurti, Sahana, Sukruta, Priyanka, Vismaya and others took part in watering the saplings.

Gokul Govardhan said that after planting the sapling, it should be nurtured for a few years especially during summer, when plants require more water to sustain themselves.

