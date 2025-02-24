Celebrating Mysuru Akashvani’s legacy

February 24, 2025

Samudyata Shrotru Sangha presents Sadbhavana Award, Pratibha Puraskar

Mysuru: Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal lauded Mysuru Akashvani for its diverse and enriching programmes, calling it a source of pride for the city.

Speaking at the 13th annual celebrations of Samudyata Shrotru Sangha, FM 100.6 Mysuru Akashvani Kelugara Balaga (Community Radio Listeners Association), Krishnamurthypuram, at the Rotary Auditorium on JLB Road, he highlighted the Station’s exceptional offerings, including phone-ins, agricultural segments, classical music, film songs and discussions.

These programmes are aired continuously from 5.55 am to 11.10 pm, reflecting Mysuru Akashvani’s dedication to quality content.

Deputy Director of Akashvani, S.S. Umesh, emphasised the unique bond between the Station and its listeners, noting that Community Associations supporting a Radio Station are rare. He praised the collaborative spirit of the listeners who actively engage with Akashvani Mysuru.

In commemoration of Akashvani’s 90th anniversary on Mar. 7, a series of special programmes have been planned. The celebration will feature prominent guests, including the Director-General of Prasar Bharati Mayank Kumar Agrawal, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Senior Scholar Dr. T.V. Venkatachala Shastry.

Senior Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar praised Mysuru Akashvani for its tasteful programming, noting its significant reach among listeners at home, during walks and even while travelling.

He also recalled the Station’s vital role during natural disasters and its historical impact, including the announcement made when Kannada superstar Dr. Rajkumar was kidnapped by forest brigand Veerappan.

During the event, several distinguished individuals were honoured. The Sadbhavana Award was presented to Kaalihundi Shivakumar, an auditor with the State Audit and Accounts Department and a writer, Ranganath Mysuru, Secretary of the Hoysala Kannada Sangha, Siddamma was recognised for her remarkable journey shaped by selling pottery in Mallahalli, Nanjangud taluk. President’s medal winner Baburao, known for his dedicated service in the Fire Brigade, was also felicitated. PUC topper B.S. Varshitha and SSLC topper S. Sanjana were awarded Pratibha Puraskar.

The event saw the presence of Association President V. Govindachari, Secretary T.N. Rajeshwari, retired Assistant Director of Akashvani Srinivas, K.P. Veena, Lokeshwari, Chandrakala, Bhagyalakshmi, Bhagavati, Duggahalli Parashivamurthy, Shridhar, M.R. Srikanta, Shashikala Prasad and Shruthi Laxman, making it a memorable celebration of Mysuru Akashvani’s legacy and impact.