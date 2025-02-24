Squalid conditions persist in this Jayanagar drain
February 24, 2025

Mysuru: Even before the rainy season begins, sewage water continues to flow through the Raja Kaluve (stormwater drain) in Jayanagar, presenting a dismal and unhygienic sight. Herds of pigs are often seen feeding on plastic waste recklessly dumped into the drain.

Located on Aniketana Road near Jayanagar in Kuvempunagar, this neglected drain is not on the outskirts but right within the city.

It highlights one of the many challenges the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) faces as it prepares for the Swachh Survekshan, a national clean city ranking survey launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

A team from Swachh Survekshan is expected to visit Mysuru soon to evaluate the city’s cleanliness practices. However, the poor conditions at such locations raise questions about the effectiveness of MCC’s measures.

Despite its goal to reclaim the top spot in the clean city rankings, MCC faces criticism for not implementing practical solutions. Many citizens argue that officials must ‘practice what they preach’ to make a genuine impact.

MCC has implemented daily door-to-door garbage collection in all its 65 Wards using over 300 auto tippers. Yet, the problem of bulk waste dumping persists, highlighting the need for public cooperation alongside civic efforts. To counter night-time waste dumping that turns vacant sites into eyesores, MCC introduced ‘Operation Night Raid,’ imposing fines on offenders. However, the menace of indiscriminate waste disposal continues unabated.

Adding to the woes at Raja Kaluve, a section of the retaining wall on the bridge over the drain has collapsed, posing a serious safety risk to commuters. In the absence of the wall, the threat of accidents looms, especially if drivers are inattentive.

The delay in repairing the wall underscores the need for prompt action to prevent potential accidents.

